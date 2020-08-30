Will the Getaway return to PS5? A former Sony London employee talks about it

Share it:

In one of his latest social media posts, former Sony London employee Mike Rouse shared a series of rumors related to the return of The Getaway series on PS5 from an unspecified source of PlayStation Studios.

In recounting the incident in the latest video posted on his YouTube channel, Rouse said he was still in contact with several members of the PlayStation Studios and to have learned of the existence of this project, presumably nextgen and exclusive to PS5, linked to the controversial intellectual property of The Getaway.

In this regard, Rouse emphasizes the concept by claiming to have “heard that Sony has something in the works on The Getaway”: the rumors collected by the former Sony London Studio employee date back to the end of last year and, according to him, were repeated during 2020, while specifying that he had not received further details on the nature of this project or of the confirmations on the actual development of a video game to be launched on this or the next generation of PlayStation consoles.

Could this be the prototype of one of Sony’s first first party titles for PS VR 2 of PS5? In recent years, Sony London Studio has specialized in the making of Virtual Reality titles such as Blood & Truth or the collection of PlayStation VR Worlds, and this without mentioning the rumors bounced on the net at the beginning of 2019 about the development of a new The Getaway.