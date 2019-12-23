Will the free PlayStation Plus games of January 2020 be announced this week?

Share it:

In the past few hours Sony has released a video dedicated to the 2019 PlayStation Plus games, as well as a series of Christmas cards to wish everyone happy holidays. Two elements that would suggest a momentary stop of activities until the new year, with a few days of break as regards communication with the public.

Before closing these twelve months, however, something is still missing … the announcement of the free PS Plus games of January 2020. As known, the official announcement is usually set for on the last Wednesday of the month, which in this case falls exactly on December 25, the day of Christmas.

It is difficult to think of a reveal on the holiday and for this reason there are those who hypothesize a possible announcement scheduled for today, Monday 23 December, although this eventuality appears unlikely. It is more logical to think of a communication postponed to the very last days of the year or to Wednesday 1st January, even in this case, however, it is a public holiday in most of the world.

Microsoft for its part announced the Games with Gold in January 2020 last week, so as to definitively close its 2020, we hope to receive news and updates in the coming hours. You think when will the free PlayStation Plus games in January be revealed?