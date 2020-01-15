Entertainment

Will the DLC environments dedicated to Pokémon Sword and Shield also arrive in the anime?

January 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The last video game chapter dedicated to our favorite monsters, that is Sword and Shield Pokémon, has been able to talk a lot about himself, often and willingly not in a positive way. After the general disappointment that has hit many fans, however, a new piece of the puzzle branded Game Freak has made its appearance.

With an unexpected announcement for many, the company has in fact announced a DLC dedicated to Pokémon production, an expansion that in addition to add tons of new Pokémon to catch, will introduce us to a whole host of new maps to discover by exploring them far and wide. Shortly after the formalization, however, many began to speculate that the new environments presented will also be added in the latest Pokémon animated series 2019 still in progress.

Although the idea could be initially rejected by many, the possibility of seeing such an eventuality materialize is not so remote. Pokémon 2019 has indeed shuffled the cards a bit compared to the normal rhythms of the anime series dedicated to the franchise, with Ash and Go who in various episodes have traveled almost everywhere, between Galar, Kanto, Hoenn and Sinnoh, not to mention that in the next episodes we will return to touch the lands of Johto too.

As if all this was not enough, we must not forget what the real goal of our protagonists is. The driving force of adventure seems to be focused more on exploration than on tackling some gym, a change of course that would therefore go perfectly with the arrival of new unpublished regions. For the moment, however, nothing has been confirmed yet and at present we can only wait for possible denials or confirmations.

