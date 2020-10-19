Will the Attack of the Giants end with the death of Eren Jaeger?

The attack of the Giants has asked readers several questions since the timeskip started. The roles have changed, even the situations and the whole world, which expanded dramatically after the discoveries that took place in that small cellar in Shiganshina.

And at the center of it all has always been Eren Jaeger, a protagonist who has had his flaws but who is now more than ever doing everything to accomplish his goal, even with brutal methods. In fact we have seen the killing march in Attack of the Giants with the last chapters: the colossal giants have been activated by Eren and Ymir and are bringing destruction and ruin to the whole humanity.

Col chapter 133 of The Attack of the Giants we saw once again what Eren wants to do, who has also let his friends know that he won’t stop as long as he has breath. This forces Armin, Mikasa and the others to have to kill Eren if they want to stop the march of the colossal giants. Also considering that Marley and the rest of the world have launched their own offensive, the question is legitimate: Eren Jaeger will die by the end of the manga?

Obviously, the precise answer is not yet given, even if some theories based on the last page of the manga shown months ago by Hajime Isayama seem to be able to answer the question. Considering what has happened so far, however, it cannot be excluded that there is a twist that leads to the death of Eren Jaeger at the hands of one of his friends, perhaps Armin or Mikasa.