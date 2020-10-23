Will the Attack of the Giants 4 be divided into two parts? The director shares a clue

After months of silence, fans were finally able to rejoice at the official announcement: Attack of the Giants 4 will arrive in December 2020. There are only a few weeks left before the debut of the very last season of the manga, which however remains partially mysterious for some details . One of these concerns the episodes and their subdivision.

In fact, a start in December is strange, considering that the souls leave mainly in the months of January, April, July and October. This could mean that The Attack on Titan final season will receive more episodes than usual. However, these may take even longer to produce, also considering that the manga is still ongoing despite the final stages.

For this reason, in recent months there have been rumors of a subdivision of The Attack of the Giants 4 into two parts, one starting in December and one starting in 2021. A photo of the director of Studio MAPPA who is dealing with the anime seems to have validated this hypothesis. In the photo below you can see a notebook on The Attack of the Giants 4 with a pen, but the most interesting thing is the sheet immediately below.

While all the texts in the lines have been deleted, it reads at the top right clearly Final Season Part 1. Of course we can’t be sure until an official announcement, but the choice is clearly emblematic. At this point, we could also hypothesize a first part consisting of 16 or 17 episodes and a second of 12, not to mention that some of these could also receive an extra or double time than usual.

All that remains is to wait a few more weeks to find out if The Attack of the Giants will really be managed like this for its final season.