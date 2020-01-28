Will the announcement of My Hero Academia season 5 arrive in a few months?

Share it:

For several years now the reality of My Hero Academia has established itself. Based on the homonymous manga by Kohei Horikoshi, he is one of the most anticipated souls of each week. After unscathed the events of three seasons, Izuku Midoriya is facing the difficulties of My Hero Academia season 4. But the fifth may already be on the agenda.

If a renewal is never in doubt for an anime like My Hero Academia, questions always revolve around when. Well, the latest announcements at Anime Japan 2020 may have anticipated this date.

The event to be held on March 21 and 22 will see several famous names among the ranks: from the presence of Bleach and Tite Kubo to the news of the last season of The Attack of the Giants. There is of course also a special stage for My Hero Academia who at that time is going to broadcast the final episodes of season 4.

All 'Anime Japan 2020 the voice actors of Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, Hawks and Endeavor will be present, all fundamental characters in the chessboard of future events already partially told in the manga. The panel will be held on March 22 between 11:50 and 12:25 in the Japanese time zone. That will be the moment when My Hero Academia season 5 will be announced?