Will the agreement between Activision and Google also bring benefits to Stadia?

At the end of last week Activision Blizzard and Google entered into a partnership regarding eSport, with the broadcasts of the Overwatch, Call of Duty and other company games broadcast live exclusively on YouTube. Will this agreement also bring benefits to Stadia?

Apparently not, or at least in the press release released by the publisher no reference is made to support for Google Stadia. The company has published Destiny 2 The Collection the launch of the platform while there is no news regarding other possible Activision Blizzard productions arriving on Stadia.

The agreement between the two sides seems relate only to eSport event broadcasts and the technical support for the streaming of the tournaments while there are no implications related to the publication of the games, as it is said of a technical collaboration.

It is not excluded obviously that in the future other Blizzard games may arrive on Google Stadia, at the moment no announcements have been made and the only publication of Activision remains Destiny 2 The Collection. The American publisher's catalog includes productions such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and many other known IPs.