Will that death rock Starlight forever?

The sixth episode of The Boys released on Amazon Prime Video last Friday, has irremediably corrupted one of the most beloved characters of the series forever.

If you are not on par with the episodes of the second season, we recommend that you do not continue reading, because numerous spoilers will follow on The Bloody Doors Off.

As we announced in recent days, in this episode of The Boys the Sage Grove Center appears for the first time, a very special structure in which Vought uses compound V on reluctant subjects to help grow the superhero population. Here the guys meet Lamplighter and this is where they discover the massive power of Stormfront.

During the episode, there is an unexpected escape of the inmates, and one of them inadvertently hurts Hughie. In an attempt to save him, Starlight and Billy Butcher are forced to steal a car from a passerby so they can take Hughie to the nearest hospital. But, when the driver tries to defend himself from the theft attempt, Starlight uses her powers to stop him. Due to the stress of the situation, Annie is unable to regulate herself and kills the man.

Second Erin Moriarty, the interpreter of Starlight, this event will deeply mark the life of the heroine: “This episode is really important because it makes her understand how far she can go to keep herself safe, while keeping her goal of taking down Vought. I think she is kind of denying how much this world and being in Vought has. changed, you know. If we think back to the first episode of Annie or Starlight, we all know it wouldn’t be a feasible thing for her. What happened is a really hard pill to swallow. “

