Will Tania Ruiz and Enrique Peña Nieto become parents?

The model Tania Ruiz he confessed in an interview if he would be willing to give a child to the former president Enrique Peña Nieto, with whom he has an affair since the beginning of this year.

The young woman from San Luis Potosi He responded to questions about various aspects of his life, including his professional projects for 2020.

Ruiz prepares the launch of your own lens brand, because he is a fan of this facial accessory and even has a collection.

“It's about glasses and clothes, but the lenses are very crazy, they are exotic, big, different and it's the first thing they see you, the face. What better than having an accessory, which is my favorite. Since before I collect glasses, it was such an icon that they told me “what parents lenses” and that's why I decided to launch a brand of my own, ”said the 32-year-old.

Tania Ruiz, who has been identified as an extremely spiritual person, said that to be happy it doesn't matter what people say and live consciously of what is and is worth: "what matters in all people is the interior and how you make others feel."

In addition, the top model who now works for brands such as Price Shoes said that, although she is already the mother of a girl, He would like to have another baby of the person he loves.

“I already have a daughter, I already patted being a mom, but if it were the case of having another baby it would be amazing because it's from the person I love and always having something from the person you love is something very nice, ”he explained.

The 2019 of Tania Ruiz He left a good taste in his mouth, because in addition to having found love with a former president, he said full, happy, at peace, with work and harmony.

