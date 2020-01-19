Will Taika Waititi direct a 'Star Wars' movie?

Share it:

We can affirm two things. The first is that Taika Waititi is a rising name in Hollywood and he has earned the chance to be a director of guarantees for Disney. The mouse company gave the best, with insulting difference, Thor's film with 'Thor: Ragnarok', to cast the small proposal 'Jojo Rabbit' with 6 Oscars nominations and a season finale of 'The Mandalorian 'that has killed people asking loudly for movies to look more like the Disney + series. The second thing we know is that Disney and the artists / directors do not get along, the impositions and corrections have ended with many leaving the ship. Especially bleeding is the case of Colin Trevorrow in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. After his dismissal and the contempt of a certain dark section of the fandom to the demystification made by Rian Johnson in 'The Last Jedi', Abrams responded with a film that many have described as incoherent, made of sticks taken from his sleeve (like Palpatine himself ) to not piss anyone off (rather than to please everyone) and a run over story. On the contrary that is breathed in 'The Mandalorian', where efficiency and narrative coherence shines as much as emotion.

In short, public, critics and producers know that Taika Waititi is the name that should be behind whatever the future holds for 'Star Wars'. Even more so when the Rian Johnson trilogy is still in the air and, seeing how they have demolished everything they built in Episode 8 with Episode 9, it would be weird if they didn't stay there. On the other hand was the trilogy of the creators of 'Game of Thrones', Benioff and Weiss, who have not taken long to abandon it to focus on their billionaire agreement with Netflix. Above all, the problem is in Disney's relationships with its directors. While Kevin Feige got some creative freedom for his own in the last stage of Marvel with 'Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2' and 'Black Phanter', in the rest of Disney, especially in Lucasfilm, things have been the opposite.

It was precisely in 2017, after the dismissal of Colin Trevorrow, when Waititi stated on Twitter that it wouldn't last a week in front of a 'Star Wars' movie without being fired.

However, even the most stubborn and risk-fearing financiers learn, based on sticks, that there is no real triumph without new ideas, and that repeating them again and again ends up depleting the hen of the golden eggs. Now it seems that the ground is being prepared so that the filmmaker, who in addition to directing the final chapter, gave voice to the great IG-11 of 'The Mandalorian', lands on the film part of Lucasfilm. It was precisely its leader, Kathleen Kennedy, the one who claimed for Newshub that he would "love" to see Waititi in a 'Star Wars' movie.

I think he has the exact sensitivity. It was great to see how he delved into the Marvel Universe with the wonderful work he did on Thor.

Waititi, although without retracting from his tweet, has also begun to declare that he, like any filmmaker, would want to make a film from the galactic saga. So he told Variety: