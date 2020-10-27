Will Superman & Lois introduce a new Supergirl to the Arrowverse?

With the arrival of the new series Superman e Lois that will join all’Arrowverse over the next few months, fans have been wondering what such a show might mean for the future of Supergirl. Melissa Benoist, shortly before giving birth to her first child, announced that Supergirl will end with the sixth season.

Now, some fans are wondering if we could have a second Supergirl in the Arrowverse.

First off, Supergirl is part of the Justice League version of the Arrowverse, along with Superman, Batwoman, Black Lightning, White Canary, The Flash, and Martian Manhunter.

A recent casting announcement for Superman & Lois surprised fans, Stacey Faber will in fact play the role of Leslie Larr, a character created for the TV series but who may have ties to a Silver Age DC villain … and that villain could open the door to a new and different Supergirl . When news of Faber’s casting broke, fans pointed out that the name Leslie Larr is probably a nod to Supergirl’s enemy Kryptonian leader, Lesla-Lar.

What’s more, Leslie’s given character description has led many people to assume that she will work with or for Lex Luthor, and that’s something Lesla-Lar’s character did in her first appearance in 1961. In that cartoon, Lesla-Lar (Kandor scientist who was jealous of Supergirl) stripped Kara Zor-El of her powers, and trapped her in the city of Kandor while pretending to be Supergirl herself. During that time, he brought Lex Luthor from prison to work with her.

The Arrowverse has a long history of taking stories from comics and editing them to suit the needs of the TV format. But it is not impossible to imagine that Lesla-Lar could be introduced in the hope of givingArrowverse a version of Supergirl to use after Kara (we assume) gets some sort of happy ending.