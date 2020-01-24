Will Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic return with a reboot or remake?

Share it:

According to some sources, Electronic Arts is thinking of return of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic with a remake / remaster or a "reinterpretation" of the original game.

Difficult to better understand the situation, some insiders speak of a real remake of the first Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic while others mention a completely new game set in the same universe and which will borrow elements from Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 1 & 2, creating a sort of reboot.

This would not be the only Star Wars-related project under development in Electronic Arts studios and at the moment it is unclear which studio would be working to bring Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic back to life. However, it is difficult to think of BioWare, with the team working on Dragon Age IV and other internal projects, it is not excluded that the development has been entrusted to Respawn or DICE, even if it is only speculation without concrete evidence.

It seems that the success of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order prompted EA to quickly build other Star Wars games to satisfy the demand and the shareholders, who ask for new successful IP-based productions.