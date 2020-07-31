Will Star Luke and Leia Skywalker be in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series?

Share it:

According to rumors and unofficial news that filter these days, the new franchise series is starting to take shape Star Wars dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi. If the start of filming seems to have been set for March 2021, another rumor arises which, if confirmed, would make the series even more interesting.

In the cast of Star Wars: Kenobi (title still provisional), alongside the protagonist Ewan McGregor there may indeed be childish versions of Luke Skywalker and his twin sister Leia.

According to The Illuminerdi website, Lucasfilm she is currently looking for a Caucasian girl, aged 8 to 11, for the role of one "early girl", and of a Caucasian child, always from 8 to 11 years old, who will play a "early boy". It is not specified that the two baby actors they will act as the children of Anakin Skywalker and Padme, but it is quite natural, given the description, to think that it is really them. Luke's name had actually been made for some time, the real surprise would be the arrival of Leia.

If the news of the casting were confirmed, we could therefore already start to imagine Obi-Wan Kenobi leave Tatooine to visit his old ally Bail Organa and his adopted daughter.

We'll see. If shooting starts in March, after all, one official communication it could arrive within a few months. For more insights, we refer to everything we know about the Star Wars series on Obi-Wan Kenobi.