Will Sony buy Crunchyroll? The confirmation that shakes the world of souls

It has long been confirmed in the anime industry Crunchyroll, the US portal that has recently been bringing us the episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Noblesse. After diving into the world of webtoons, the platform looks like it could change hands, ending up in none other than the hands of the giant Sony.

The negotiations between AT&T and Sony for Crunchyroll were no secret, but the latest information seems to confirm not only the whole thing but also its upcoming conclusion. Sony seems to have entered the final round of negotiations as revealed by Asia Nikkei, confirming tonight that for the moment the figures are around 100 billion yen – that is approximately 820 million euros at the current exchange rate.

This would bring Crunchyroll’s 70+ million users worldwide into the hands of Sony which could create important partnerships with the intellectual properties it already owns. Furthermore, in the hands of the colossus, Crunchyroll could come to compete for the top of the animation industry, comparing itself with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on equal terms.

The Crunchyroll 2021 could therefore be even more crackling of this 2020 almost concluded. Inevitably, the negotiation will still take some time to be refined and defined in all its details.