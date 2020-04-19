Will someone die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? James Gunn clears doubts

Share it:

Despite belonging to Disney, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has no mercy. He was able to snatch us away Hombre de Hierro, Loki, and many more, although the possibilities that the Multiverse offers leave us an open door for your return (not counting the already used time travels).

James Gunn, the multi-faceted director of Guardians of the Galaxy, has been very active on social media since the quarantine began. She is currently working on editing her version of Suicide Squad, but has taken time to answer questions through Instagram. Be careful, because what you are going to read from now on could contain SPOILERS .

There is an alleged leak that has been circulating in the networks for a while, and that is that Rocket Raccoon how Nebula they would die in this installment (although we already know that death does not have to be final, as happened with Groot). Given this, fans have taken advantage of this round of questions and answers to ask if anyone will die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Capture published in ComicBook.

"Will someone die in GOTG3," someone asked. "Yes," replied Gunn. To tell the truth, this is a very ambiguous answer, because it may be that the death is that of some villain or an extra character. Although we already know that the director does not tremble when it comes to getting rid of some characters, as happened with Yondu.

What will happen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Gunn was already telling us some time ago that Rocket Raccoon would be an essential character in this third installment of the Marvel saga. Therefore, all eyes are on him, since his death could give him an ending almost as emotional as the one we saw in Avengers: Endgame. However, this is just guesswork, as there is plenty left for us to see the movie.