Will Solo Mode also come with Apex Legends Season 4?

In view of the arrival of Season 4 of Apex Legends, the enthusiasm of the players towards the videogame seems to have rekindled Respawn, which after revealing the introduction of Revenant, could have another important novelty at stake.

This is the introduction of the Solo mode, that of being able to play alone against the other players, a feature that has been requested several times loudly, but which has so far been ignored by the developers, who have preferred to focus on the matches multiplayer for teams of three, and then the Duo.

It is not the first time that there is talk of a possible introduction of the single mode, but an official opinion has arrived to feed the voices this time, precisely from Josh Medina, producer of Respawn.

Medina wrote a post on Twitter in which he explained that while his favorite experience remains the one in Duo, perhaps the time has come to offer another one alternative:

"I think Duo is a better experience than Solo. Playing alone against 55 Wraith on seems so exciting, so I prefer duo and 3. Having said that, we should offer a way for those who want to play without teammates ".

Words that sound just like a confirmation. What do you think of it?