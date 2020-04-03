Will Smith will be a television presenter on the new Quibi platform

Share it:

The Angels.- Will Smith will present his own television program, in a comic key and in collaboration with veteran comedians, from Las Vegas (Nevada, USA), the city that will host the format produced for the new Quibi "streaming" platform.

This is the latest signing of the new content service that, under the Quibi brand, will broadcast series and short-lived programs and will have formats starring Demi Lovato, Jennifer López, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan and Alex Rodríguez since its launch.

The Will Smith program, specifically, will be called "This Joka" and in its 16 episodes it will invite "promising and veteran" comedians to "explore the nature of comedy and its unique ability to unite people," he announced Thursday. exclusively the specialized medium Deadline.

Recorded mainly in Las Vegas, the series will include monologues before the public, interviews and reports that will visit the scenes behind the scenes of other characteristic shows of the city of entertainment and the emblematic game of the United States.

In addition to presenting it, Smith will also be the producer of this format through his own company Westbrook Studios, founded by the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The humorists who will participate in the program are Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello and Vanessa Gonzalez, among others.

Quibi is a future "streaming" platform designed for mobile devices, with short content, to be launched on April 6, 2020.

Among other programs, his catalog includes a new series by British actress Sophie Turner, who achieved fame playing Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones", and will star alongside American Corey Hawkins ("Survive").

Stars Jennifer López, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan and Alex Rodríguez will participate in another format called "Thanks a Million", a reality show that will distribute one million dollars.

Demi Lovato will also open as the presenter of another television program in which she will interview celebrities and experts on different topics under the title "Pillow Talk".