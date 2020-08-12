Will Smith produces the reboot! All the sensational details

Share it:

The Smiths will produce the reboot of the popular NBC sitcom starring Will Smith, Willy the Prince of Bel-Air… But in a dramatic way.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper's 2019 fan film Bel-Air, which reprized the popular sitcom and turned it into a drama, now comes the reboot of the 90s show which made Smith an international star, Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air.

Cooper himself will direct and produce the series alongside Chris Collins (John Wick 3 – Parabellum, The Man In The High Castle), who will serve as showrunner. The episodes will last one hour, and the Smith spouses are already taking steps to offer it to various streaming services (who would seem particularly interested in the project and ready to make a long-term commitment and also order the entire season right away, Deadline reports).

The setting will be that of America today, but the premise will be fundamentally faithful to the original: Will will go from the tough streets of Philadelphia to the golden world of Bel-Air. Only in this case we will have less gags and laughter, and more conflicts, emotions and prejudices, or elements that best fit the one-hour format, rather than that of the classic 30-minute comedy. However, there will be references and references to the series from which it draws inspiration.

Ready to see Bel-Air in a completely different light?