Will Smith plays with his great voice 'Bad Boys' with Mariachi

The American actor Will Smith made a gala of his voice and interpreted his own version of "Bad Boys", next to a mariachi and shared this pleasant experience captured on video in his official Instagram account and began to quickly viralize.

Recently, the actor appeared alongside Mexican actresses Kate del Castillo and Paola Núñez, who shared a comic video where they try to make the protagonists of the movie Bad boys for life, Will Smith and Martin Lawrance, speak Spanish to promote the third film of the saga

According to the actresses, who uploaded the video to their social networks, say they feel "very proud to belong to this incredible franchise", a message they give in Spanish and that Lawrance says surprised that he knows absolutely nothing about the language.

Given this, Smith tries to reassure his partner and tells him not to worry, that he only has to read the telepronther to understand, however, when they try to read "thanks to two queens", they fail to correctly pronounce the letter R.

Despite the express classes that actresses give them, which are also part of the cast of the film that will premiere on January 17 worldwide, they end up sounding like "old drills," according to Del Castillo. Finally they forget this thanks and simply end with a "hello."

The movie "Bad boys for life" comes to theaters after more than 15 years of the premiere of the second installment in 2003. The new and third tape Mike and Markus, the pair of police officers, is set in Miami, where they try to catch the killer "Armando Armas", the head of a drug cartel.

Bad boys for life or Thieves Forever is directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with the production of Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad, and finally starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrance, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo and Joe Pantoliano.