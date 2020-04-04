Will Smith joins Quibi with a new stand-up comedy concept

Share it:

Will Smith will become presenter in the new project that has closed with Quibi, the platform of streaming only for mobile phones that will land on April 6. Titled 'This Joka ', the actor will lead the baton of a series in a comic key 16 episodes where different humorists Veterans will make us have a good time and learn from the ins and outs of Las Vegas.

Recording from Las Vegas (Nevada, USA), this show will feature different "promising and veteran" guests to "explore the nature of comedy and its unique ability to bring people together," Deadline said. Among the names that have already been confirmed are Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello and Vanessa Gonzalez. Monologues, interviews and style reports documentary film in which the scenarios Behind the scenes of other characteristic shows of the most city of leisure and gaming will make up the complete content of this new project without a release date.

In addition to presenting it, Smith will also be the producer of this format through his own company. Westbrook Studios, founded by the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. As the media reports, the actor has been preparing this project since last October with Topgolf Entertainment Group. "Will's love and respect for comedy stand-up They are profound, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn and elevate the next generation of different comic talents, "they have communicated from Smith's producer." This Joka's goal is not just to laugh, but to find the universal human truths behind of laughter. "