Will Smith and Tyra Banks recreate a scene from 'The Prince of Bel-Air'

There was a time when Tyra Banks was known only for her work as a top model for Victoria Secret or Sports Illustrated. As we know, little by little he was taking the media until he became one of the great personalities of American television entertainment. There was also a time when Will Smith was a rapper trying his luck at acting on a sitcom called 'The Prince of Bel-Air'. Now he is not only one of the best-known actors on the planet, but also one of the most followed people on social networks. Confined by the Coronavirus, the actor has not missed an opportunity to create a domestic show called 'Will's new snapchat chatshow', where he met his partner 30 years later.

Together they recreated a scene that Banks says was the first time he had acted. Perhaps that is why Smith hallucinates that "30 years later it is still memorized." For the nostalgic ones, although it has rained a lot since then, here it is the reunion of Will and Jackie (Tyra Banks).

You will not deny me that the moment when Tyra Banks's mother interrupts the interview because "she is going to get a snack in the kitchen" does not seem to be taken from the series itself …