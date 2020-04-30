Will Smith and the cast of The Prince of Bel-Air meet taking advantage of quarantine

Share it:

It is not the first time that we see it since we are in a period of confinement, but the protagonists of this new episode of "reunion" could provoke large doses of nostalgia. The fact is that Will Smith has managed to bring together the entire cast of a legendary series from the 90s: The prince of Bel Air in which, evidently, he was the protagonist (acting as if he were himself).

A very special reunion since, in addition, this year 2020 will be 30 long years since the series first premiered. Without eating or drinking it, they have given us a magical moment. You can see the result below.

As you can see for yourself, Will has managed to get the majority of the cast together. And pretty much the entire cast when you consider family members (may James Avery, Uncle Phil in the series rest in peace). In any case, the publication has come through its official Instagram account.

All through a recording that has been carried out using Zoom. Here's what Will says in the post: "It's been 30 years since the first season of 'The Prince of Bel-Air', so I thought we should have a Lil Zoom reunion".

And you? What is the best memory you have of the series? There were not a few problems in which both Will and his cousins ​​got into. Remember that it is currently possible to enjoy the series in full (and in Spanish) through streaming platforms such as Netflix.