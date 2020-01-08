Will Smith and Martin Lawrence talk about 'Bad Boys for Life'

Share it:

After a wait of more than 15 years, Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence They finally meet again in 'Bad Boys for Life'. The third film sees the duo resume their roles as detectives Lowrey (Smith) and Burnett (Lawrence), and in a new interview they have reflected on meeting and returning to their main roles.

Both actors have talked about retaking their roles: "It's very interesting when you see a movie again after so long"said Smith."There is such a deep love for these characters and for this franchise. The first one was 23 years ago, which sounds like something crazy".

"Well, now I'm much fatter, which is 23 years have passed"Lawrence joked."I loved the first and the second, and I just wanted to go back with you to do it because people need to see us again before the camera. We made the characters real and in the third they just want to travel with us."

The third film will see Lowrey and Burnett in the midst of midlife crisis. The two companions will meet again inside the Miami police force when Lowrey sees them with a drug cartel boss. While working on a new case for the Miami Police Department. While they work on the case they will be seen with newcomers to the body, to those who give life Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig Y Charles Melton, which make up a more modern police unit that will have their differences with old-school classmates when it comes to work. For the investigation, the two main agents must deal with the elite AMMO unit of the Miami Police Department, led by a former Lowrey girlfriend, Rite, who is looking to end that dangerous drug dealer.

'Bad Boys for Life' hits theaters January 17

