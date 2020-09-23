Will Smith and best wishes to former co-star Alfonso Ribeiro

Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air it has undoubtedly marked a generation. The American sit-com marked Will Smith’s great debut, but also marked the debut of a great friendship, that between the actor and his co-star Alfonso Ribeiro.

And that is why, years later, that Will Smith, the famous Oscar-nominated actor for The Pursuit of Happiness, wanted to celebrate the actor and friend’s forty-ninth birthday with a sweet birthday wish on social media.

On his Instagram account, in fact, Will Smith has posted a photo that portrays him with Alfonso Ribeiro in a smiling pose, suggesting in a certain sense that what might seem like a friendship on the screen is actually also a concrete friendship. The caption of the post reads:

Yo, Alf! Happy Birthday to you my guy. I’ve known you for over 30 birthdays! Through tears and laughter. Through questionable fashion choices and the inevitable glow up. Wishing U health & happiness on your next trip around the sun. You are the definition of Ride or Die. @therealalfonsoribeiro: @alansilfen

What can I say, despite the recent scandals Will Smith seems not to have lost heart, and indeed continues to behave in an absolutely admirable way towards friends and colleagues. Especially towards those who, years ago, helped him to become what he is now. And this is also demonstrated by the recent reunion of Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air shot on September 10th.