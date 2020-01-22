TV Shows

Will Smith acts as a Lyft driver and surprises customers

January 22, 2020
Edie Perez
Miami, Jan 21 (EFE) .- The American actor Will Smith, who currently triumphs in theaters of the country with the third movie of "Bad Boys", surprised in Miami four clients of the transport company Lyft who, on boarding the car, they discovered that the driver was the charismatic interpreter.

Will Smith was in the sunny city of Florida (USA) promoting his new movie, "Bad Boys for Life", last weekend, when he picked up four passengers in a 2020 Porsche Taycan model, a high car blue range with which Smith says to use "new technologies".

With a beard of a few days and his usual good-natured smile, Smith blows the horn and calls his clients – two men and two women – from the window at each pick-up, something that gives passengers total surprise and even has a hard time moving towards the car.

In the video that the actor himself uploaded to his YouTube channel under the title "Giving strangers a Lyft in Miami," the actor speaks as his character in the film, Detective Mike Lowrey, and invites his passengers to that also imitate voices of the film.

Smith had one of the passengers call his girlfriend on the phone with the camera activated, after the young man told her that she watches the original tape weekly.

The 51-year-old actor is confident that he has changed for good in all this time: "I feel a little wiser, a little calmer and of course I pay more attention to the things that surround me than 25 years ago, before I went as a horse with earmuffs, I was blind to many things and I think I have corrected that, "he told Efe during an interview this month.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence triumphed this weekend in theaters of the country with the third movie of "Bad Boys", which, seen the great success of his return, is already preparing his fourth installment.

"Bad Boys for Life", which features Latin actors like Kate del Castillo, Paola Núñez or Nicky Jam, takes up the two famous and peculiar Miami detectives (Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey) in their confrontation with a fearsome Mexican organization.

