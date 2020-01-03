Will Smash Bros or Zelda be Nintendo's next mobile games?

Share it:

In 2019, Nintendo's mobile lineup was not very rich quantitatively speaking, with just the launches of Dr. Mario World and Mario Kart Tour, the latter quickly becoming one of the most downloaded smartphone games of the year. And for 2020?

Although no precise plans have been announced yet, Kantan Games analyst and insider Serkan Toto has no doubts and is convinced that Nintendo is ready to bring a great franchise on smartphones and tablets in 2020:

"I expect one of the company's historic franchises to make its smartphone debut in 2020. I am thinking of a Zelda or Smash Bros game, perhaps developed in collaboration with a partner other than DeNA."

With the excellent earnings generated by Mario Kart Tour (over $ 30 million only in October 2019) it is clear how Nintendo wants to continue to push on mobile apps, it is not excluded that the Kyoto house can rely on other companies to develop this type of products. According to rumors, Nintendo would have asked partner companies like DeNA and LINE to reduce the amount of microtransactions in games intended for smartphones and tablets, declaring not satisfied with the model used in Dr. Mario World, considered too invasive and not very profitable.