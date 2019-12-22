Will Sly Cooper return to PS5 with a new episode of the series?

Share it:

Unlike Spyro, Crash, Ratchet and Clank, characters that came back in vogue during the current generation of consoles, Sly Cooper, another famous mascot born on PlayStation platforms, has not shown up for a long time.

The latest installment in the series, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, was released on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in the now distant 2013. The guys from Sanzaru Games, which worthily picked up the legacy of Sucker Punch, who in recent years has dedicated himself to the inFamous series and Ghost of Tsushima, expected on PlayStation 4 during the summer of next year. Sly Cooper's games never even received a remaster or remake on PS4, as happened with any of the aforementioned characters, so the displeasure of fans is more understandable.

The boys of Sanzaru Games, however, have not yet abandoned the idea of ​​developing a new episode of the saga. In a recent interview, Matt Kraemer, the lead designer of Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, said that he would love to develop into a new game, and that there are already ready ideas about it. "We love Sly", he reported to Kinda Funny Games' microphones. "I will reveal to you some information. The first episode of Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time should have been set in Egypt with Sly Tutankhamen, but then we decided to insert Egypt as DLC. That was the intention, but then it did not materialize The team and I had written the whole story and the whole episode, and we still keep them. ".

After that, he claimed that the entire team of Sanzaru Games is already ready to return to the series, is invited all fans to make their voices heard to convince Sony to finance a new project, which given the timing would see the light directly on PlayStation 5, next-gen console coming out at Christmas 2020. Would you like to live a new adventure in the company of Sly and his gang of thieves?