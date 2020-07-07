Will Silent Hill for PS5 be announced in August / September?

Share it:

The voices that want a new Silent Hill coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 and in development at Sony Japan Studio do not mention at all.

The insider AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, who in recent times has gained a lot of credibility by anticipating the announcement of Resident Evil Village, pursued by his followers, has returned to talk about the topic stating: "If the information I had on Sony and Japan Studio is true, then the announcement will be made this year, even if the precise period is not clear ".

After that, he launched into some hypotheses: "The two most probable periods are August and September. In August there is a State of Play planned in response to the Microsoft event with new announcements. In September, an event is scheduled for the Tokyo Game Show. I don't know the details, I'll tweet as soon as I find out about something. "

Although DuskGolem has proven to be reliable in some circumstances, we recommend that you take these words with forceps. Of course, at the moment, there is only that the Silent Hill soundtracks have arrived on Spotify.