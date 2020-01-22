Will Silent Hill be back soon? Two games in development according to a rumor

Share it:

The leaker AestheticGamer (the same who spoke of the development of Resident Evil 8 restarted from scratch) has revealed the existence of two projects of silent Hill in development in Konami's studios, with the Japanese house that would like to bring the franchise back to life after a few years off.

The first game would be a remake (it is not clear if Silent Hill 1 or other episodes of the saga) while the second could be an adventure in the Until Dawn style or more in line with the productions of Telltale Games.

Konami would like ride the success of the Resident Evil remakes and more generally the new focus on horror games, hence the decision to brush up on the series. According to AestheticGamer the two games are being developed at two highly selected teams (it is unclear whether internal to Konami or external) with a rather high budget for such standards. Both projects will be released on the current generation consoles and on the PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X, apparently we also think about possible porting for Nintendo Switch.

One of the two new Silent Hill will be presented during 2020 while there are no precise indications regarding any launch windows.