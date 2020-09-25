Will Season 3 be the last? What do we know about Netflix’s plans

One of the news of this 2020 is the incredible success of Cobra Kai on Netflix; the platform, with the acquisition of the series (whose rights previously belonged to YouTube), seems to have long-term plans for the show in mind, and actor William Zebka has promised major twists in Cobra Kai 3.

But what do we know about the third season of the series? And most importantly, will the third cycle of episodes be the last? Let us try to answer these questions together.

With a Twitter post dated September 6, Jon Hurwitz, showrunner and co-creator of the Cobra Kai series, had announced the end of filming for season 3: “Filmed. Edited. Ready to go. Look for her on @netflix in 2021. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix #Netflix“, confirming 2021 as the release date, but with no indication of the month in which we will be able to see it.

We can make assumptions about the period, and there are two ways: considering that the second season was released for the first time in 2019, it is not absurd to assume that Cobra Kai 3 may also be released in the first months of next year; however, if you consider that the distribution on Netflix took place in August 2020, it is possible that the platform decides not to publish it before actually a year has passed, with a probable release at that point for the summer / autumn period of 2021.

And what about the longevity of the series? The plans of Netflix in this regard they are not yet clear, but even in this case it is not difficult to hypothesize. The success of the Karate Kid sequel / spin-off has been enormous, especially in countries like Italy where the series had not yet received a voice acting before the acquisition by the platform. Having believed in the product, and having invested heavily in the production of the third season, we believe that it will hardly be renewed for at least one season 4, even if it’s really early to say for sure. To find out if another renewal will take place, we will have to wait for the distribution of the third season.

Cobra Kai’s second season ended with a twist, and fans can’t wait to discover the future of the series. And you? What do you expect from the future of the show? Let us know in the comments space!