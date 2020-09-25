Will Samuel L. Jackson be Nick Fury again for a new Disney + series?

After the likely return of J Jonah Jameson in the next Spider-Man movie, another veteran of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems ready to get back on track: we’re talking about the Nick Fury played by Samuel L. Jackson.

According to reports Variety some internal sources have confirmed the presence of the actor in a Disney + series currently in development. We don’t know much about the mysterious project, but apparently he can count on screenplay by Kyle Bradstreet (known for his work in Mr. Robot and in Borgia) and the Marvel Studios production.

Although there has been no official confirmation, it was only a matter of time before Jackson was re-involved in a Marvel project. After the cameo in the latest Avengers movies and a young detective role in Captain Marvel, we had left the head of SHIELD aboard a Skrull spaceship, in a fun and surprising final scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

At this point one wonders if the series in question is not a project completely focused on Nick Fury, or if the sources refer to a series with unpublished superhero protagonists, ready to make their appearance and possibly to be recruited as new Avengers.

Waiting for news, we refer you to a nice reinterpretation of Fury in a Pulp Fiction key and to a Doctor Strange 2 poster with an alternative Nick Fury.