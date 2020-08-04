Will Ryan Reynolds appear in Justice League and Black Adam? The star clarifies

Share it:

Looking forward to seeing him again as Deadpool for the former Marvel Cinematic Universe green Lantern Ryan Reynolds has been associated by some rumors with several projects related to the DC world including Black Adam and the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

"I'm not going to play Hackman on Black Adam. Although I generally do anything The Rock tells me to do" the star commented on Twitter, denying once and for all his possible role alongside his friend and colleague Dwayne Johnson.

As for the rumors about a cameo of his Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut, however, the actor did not rule out the possibility: "However, I would like to appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League and did I hear that I might already be in the film?"

For more news on both projects we just have to wait for the next 22 August, the date on which theexpected DC FanDome, an event that will present all the next projects related to the world of comics. In addition to the first Justice League teaser, new information about Black Adam may arrive, the shooting of which in any case will not begin before 2021.

