Will Roger Deakins win his second Oscar for best photography for '1917'?

I am of fixed ideas. But I am convinced that one day the director of photography will be recognized as one of the main categories to reward a movie. This year again the films that have received the most nominations have also seen their photography recognized. And we have Roger Deakins as a favorite for '1917', which left us speechless two years ago with 'Blade runner 2049'.

We always say that the prizes are not significant. And that many times they forget great movies that don't have so much promotion. But some are significant. There will be many that over the years will end up forgetting, like 'Green book', to give a recent example.

But if we focus on the Nominees for Best Cinematography This year, we can say that we are facing some of the most striking works. From 'Joker' to the new work of Roger Deakins in '1917'. This year the latter is the clear favorite. Those who have been able to see it do not stop singing its excellencies and the curious effect of a flat sequence of the entire film …

Joker

But there is the work of Lawrence Sher in 'Joker', or the black and white madness of Jarin Blaschke in 'The Lighthouse' …

Nominees for Best Cinematography at the Oscars 2020

We have a few weeks left to see all the nominated films. Maybe some of them can already be seen in the comfort of our homes but unless we have a dark room with a huge screen and with signal inhibitors to avoid mobile distractions I think it would be best to go to a cinema and hide there from our raw reality for at least two hours … Except 'The Irish', of course …

the Irish

We will see the trailers of all the nominees to wake up the bug and begin to decide which one deserves the prize.

'The Irish' by Rodrigo Prieto

What seems to be the penultimate Martin Scorsese movie can be seen without problems on Netflix. It is one of this year's master plays for the platform. Pure cinema, with all the lyrics. The return of a great who returns to bet on using the special effects correctly, without giving them all the prominence.

Photography may be marked by the digital rejuvenation of the great actors, but it introduces us fully into history over the years. One part is shot with chemical film and the other in digital to better reflect the passage of time. The story it tells could be happening to you. You believe the light.

He has already photographed other films with Scorsese, such as 'Silence' (2016) or 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013). But personally I am left with his collaborations with Alejandro González Iñárritu and that wonder called 'Babel' (2006).

'Joker' by Lawrence Sher

One of the great surprises of the year. A superhero movie set in the film world of Martin Scorsese, with one of his fetish actors, Robert de Niro. And Joaquin Phoenix in a state of grace. And that is much better than the Nolan Batman trilogy … It is the movie based on the most profitable comic world in history.

More than a movie of men and women in tights is a black social chronicle of a sick society that causes monsters. To make this world a reality, the amazing director Todd Philips chose his favorite cinematographer, specializing in comedies such as 'Resacón in Las Vegas' or 'The dictator'.

The work he does in this movie is impressive. Especially if we stop at the color vision. Rarely has the use of the light spectrum been so much. And all thanks to the use of a LUT that recreates the mythical film Kodak EXR 200T 5293 … And how it manages to communicate the road to madness.

'The lighthouse' by Jarin Blaschke

The commitment to the black and white of the year. Bless you. Fortunately, black and white is no longer a rarity and is present in recent years. Last year 'Roma' by Cuarón, to give a recent example.

The film has only obtained this nomination. The director, Robert Eggers, began to sound for his direction of 'The Witch' (2015), another horror film set in the seventeenth century. This time puts two men in a lighthouse at the end of the 19th century. And he again opted for Jarin Blaschke, a cinematographer who has filled his nomination curriculum for this film that is an interpretive duel of two great actors.

And if we find out that it is shot in black and white film, the classic Kodak 5222 with objectives vintage In the 30s and 40s we will surely appreciate it much more. It is difficult for the prize to be taken but it could be the surprise of the night.

'1917' by Roger Deakins

The film of the false plane sequence With 10 nominations. New from Sam Mendes – director of 'Specter', 'Skyfall', 'Road to Perdition' or 'American beauty' – and Roger Deakins, one of the most nominated cinematographers in history – and only an Oscar for 'Blade Runner 2049'.

They have already collaborated on several occasions, such as 'Skyfall' (2012), 'Revolutionary Road' (2008) or 'Jarhead, hell awaits' (2005). This time they take us to the trenches of World War I with a realism that has rarely been seen on a movie screen.

Perhaps what most attracts attention is precisely that feeling that everything is recorded on a single plane. But the most impressive is the use of light throughout the 120 minutes that the impossible mission lasts of two British soldiers. A jewel to see again and again.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' by Robert Richardson

Another film with the seal of Tarantino. The one they say will be their penultimate work before retiring from the world of cinema. Some will applaud the decision. Others are quite sad. It has 10 nominations and of course, Robert Richardson has one of them.

He already has three awards for 'JFK' (1991), 'The Aviator' (2004) and 'The invention of Hugo' (2010). But he is the one who shaped the photograph of 'Kill Bill' (2003-2004) or 'Casino' (1995). He is one of the best in his profession, and the most veteran of this year with Roger Deakins.

The story of two forgotten films that save, in fiction, the innocence of an era has a photograph that reminds at all times of past times. It is a perfect recreation of a type of life in which it seemed that evil did not exist … His work is extremely discreet in this film but the viewer plunges into that year that changed everything.

So there is nothing left but to go to the movies and place bets … I believe that Deakins will win but the same way 'El Faro' surprises us … And who has forgotten about José Luis Alcaine in 'Pain and glory'?