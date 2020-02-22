Will PS5 sell less than PlayStation 4 in the first few months? The prediction of an analyst

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite Sony has not yet shown SS5, let alone revealed the price, many analysts have already launched into forecasts of various kinds. Among the latest figures Hideki Yasuda of the Ace Research Institute, according to which by the end of the current fiscal year (March 31, 2021) 6 million PS5 will be distributed to retailers.

This would be a respectable result, but which, as pointed out by T3.com, would put it behind PlayStation 4: the current Sony console was launched in November 2013 (the same period in which PS5 should debut, more or less), and at the end of the fiscal year it was distributed to retailers as many as 7.5 million times. It is clearly a question of predictions that may not even come true: The Ace Research Institute itself points out that success will largely depend on the design of the console and, in particular, on the price, both of which are still unknown.

T3.com then put more meat to cook by bringing up the Coronavirus, due to which Sony canceled its participation in Pax East 2020 and Game Developers Conference 2020. The epidemic has already affected the production of VR Valve Index viewers and Nintendo Switch, and could do the same with PlayStation 5 (as well as with the Xbox Series X), slowing its spread in the first months after the launch, which we remember to be still expected for the Christmas holidays of 2020.