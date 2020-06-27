Will PS5 implement a system equivalent to the Xbox One Snap Mode?

Share it:

Although the design of PlayStation 5 is now known to all, some of the features of the operating system of the next generation Sony console are still a mystery. However, one of these could have emerged thanks to a patent, which suggests the arrival of a feature very similar to the Snap Mode Xbox One.

This feature, no longer available on the Microsoft console due to the request for an excessive amount of resources, allows to slightly reduce the screen dedicated to the game to display a lateral column which allows you to have several advantages. According to the little information in the patent, through this column we can for example watch a streaming video while we play, select a piece of music to listen to and much more. The patent also shows how the user is given the possibility to change the position and size of this column, so as to affect the gaming experience as little as possible. It cannot be excluded that, through this "Snap Mode", we will be able to stream the games of friends or other players and reach their own game sequence or multiplayer game with a simple click.

Waiting to find out what are the surprises that Sony has yet to reveal, we remind you that Epic's Tim Sweeney recently reiterated that the PS5 SSD is exceptional.