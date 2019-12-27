Will PS5 have hardware exclusively dedicated to Ray Tracing?

Share it:

It is now a certainty that the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will implement support for Ray Tracing, but very little information is available on how each of the two machines will manage the appreciated technology.

According to the latest rumors, it would seem that PlayStation 5 will not have AMD hardware to handle Ray Tracing and could be an additional component to take charge of this specific task. To reveal it would be the tweet of a well-known insider, Komachi Ensaka, which has listed on the social network blue lists with the technical specifications of numerous chips which would also include those of the next generation consoles Microsoft (Sparkman and Arden) and Sony (Oberon and Ariel).

To be precise, among the characteristics of the chips related to Xbox Series X we speak clearly of ray tracing is variable rate shading, while in those PlayStation 5 no mention is made of it. This means that AMD components will allow the console to support the RT and it is very likely that there is additional hardware dedicated specifically to this task.

This information must obviously be taken with the pliers, since there are no official statements on the part of Sony, which according to rumors will officially reveal to the public the appearance of the new console in an event dedicated to it over the next few months.

Did you know that former Microsoft Mike Ybarra praised the PS5's memory features? It also seems that according to the director of The Last of Us Part 2, thanks to PlayStation 5 and its very fast SSD the uploads will be only a distant memory.

