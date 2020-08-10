Will PS5 cost more than Xbox Series X? New rumors from the RE8 insider

Share it:

Not satisfied with the media hype aroused by his latest rumors about the hypothetical difficulties of PS5 in the framerate of Resident Evil Village, the now well-known insider Dusk Golem is certain of the fact that PS5 will cost more than Xbox Series X, based on what is explained to him by his anonymous sources.

Based on the indications offered by its "deep throats" internal to Capcom and the development team of the next chapter of Resident Evil, Microsoft's nextgen strategy will push the Redmond house to market Xbox Series X at a lower price compared to that of PS5, and this despite what he himself defines as a "obvious hardware superiority" of the US consul on the Japanese counterpart.

Exchanging some jokes on the subject together withResetEra user, Dusk Golem in fact he explained that "is something that I have heard a couple of times but on which I can not receive further confirmation because we know that both (referring to Sony and Microsoft, ed) they haven't set a price yet. I can't carve it in stone, but I can still say that it will be very, very likely that PS5 will cost more than Xbox Series X. Microsoft right now is more interested in attracting users to its ecosystem, which is why Sony is more willing to sell it. own console at a loss ".

The same insider, in a second post on videogame forum, specified that "Microsoft is prepared for the clash with Sony when it comes to price. Compared to what Sony can do, it's easier for them to think about reducing their profit margins on consoles and then having an economic return with the Game Pass". Meanwhile, Sony's marketing campaign has officially started with PS5 which lands in the Champions League.