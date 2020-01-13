Will PS5 be unveiled during a PlayStation Meeting in February?

Unlike Microsoft, which has already presented Xbox Series X to the world, Sony has not yet done the same with its PlayStation 5.
When Jim Ryan took the stage of the CES 2020 in Las Vegas in recent days, he limited himself to revealing the PS5 logo, giving us an appointment in the coming months for the full reveal. When will it happen? There is no official information about it, but very persistent rumors have been circulating on the net for several hours PlayStation Meeting which is scheduled for early February in that of New York. The rumors seem to come directly from large publishers such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Square Enix and Activision, and that the first invitations they will be dispatched during the week that is about to begin. Some sources speak of a date set for February 5, others for the February 12both on Wednesday
According to some, Ubisoft will take the opportunity to present Assassin's Creed Ragnarok to the world, also at the center of numerous rumors that have been circulating on the net for several days, and to reveal to the world the release date, which would be set for September 29, 2020. .
We would like to clarify that none of the above information has been officially confirmed, therefore we advise you to take it for what it is, that is, simple corridor items. It must be said, in any case, that the timing would coincide with Sony's modus operandi, given that PlayStation 4 was unveiled during a Meeting in February 2013, and then launched in the same year.
Rumors from major publications such as EA, Ubisoft, Square Enix and Activision suggest that PlayStation will be doing their reveal event early February and invites will be sent out next week keep your eyes peeled. #playstation # PS5 # E32020 #NextGen #Sony #gaming pic.twitter.com/cWOzMzvZ7e
– ADDMoore 🎮 #KindaFunny (@ ADDMoore93) January 11, 2020
Seeing some rumors that Playstation meeting will take place the 5th of February in NYC, I don't have any info regarding it. The insane part of all this is that I'm in New York City at that point, would be insane if true!
– Tidux (@Tidux) January 12, 2020
role on 'playstation meeting' on february 12th … pic.twitter.com/SF9nvFDadM
– david rushe (@davidrushe) January 10, 2020
📌 Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok ile ilgili Reddit'te yayınlanan sızıntıya göre şubat ayında yapılacak 'PlayStation Meeting 2020 "etkinliğinde resmi olarak duyurulacak ve 29 Eylül 2020'de de çıkış yapacak. pic.twitter.com/HGy2HUSEVG
– Multiplayer 👾 (@Multiplayer_TV) January 10, 2020
