Will PS5 be unveiled during a PlayStation Meeting in February?

Unlike Microsoft, which has already presented Xbox Series X to the world, Sony has not yet done the same with its PlayStation 5.

When Jim Ryan took the stage of the CES 2020 in Las Vegas in recent days, he limited himself to revealing the PS5 logo, giving us an appointment in the coming months for the full reveal. When will it happen? There is no official information about it, but very persistent rumors have been circulating on the net for several hours PlayStation Meeting which is scheduled for early February in that of New York. The rumors seem to come directly from large publishers such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Square Enix and Activision, and that the first invitations they will be dispatched during the week that is about to begin. Some sources speak of a date set for February 5, others for the February 12both on Wednesday

According to some, Ubisoft will take the opportunity to present Assassin's Creed Ragnarok to the world, also at the center of numerous rumors that have been circulating on the net for several days, and to reveal to the world the release date, which would be set for September 29, 2020. .

We would like to clarify that none of the above information has been officially confirmed, therefore we advise you to take it for what it is, that is, simple corridor items. It must be said, in any case, that the timing would coincide with Sony's modus operandi, given that PlayStation 4 was unveiled during a Meeting in February 2013, and then launched in the same year.