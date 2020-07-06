Will PS5 and Xbox Series X games cost more? A survey offers unexpected results

Share it:

From the pages of his Twitter profile, the now famous analyst Daniel Ahmad has launched a survey to find out what the community thinks about the possible increase in the price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X games.

Referring to the news of the price increase of NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the senior analyst of Niko Partners known among video game enthusiasts with his nickname "ZhugeEX" has asked his numerous followers a specific question: "What would be your reaction knowing that nextgen games could cost $ 69?".

The response received from the approx 13,000 Twitter users who participated in the survey outlined an unexpected situation: "only" the 50.3% has in fact chosen the most obvious and, if we want, the most "natural" answer, that is, the one thatincrease of ten euros / dollars of the price of the nextgen video games would make them "too expensive".

The remaining representative sample of video game fans who participated in Ahmad's social initiative decided to respond that this surcharge "will be worth the cost spent" (21.3% of the total) or to express themselves with the laconic expression in English "Nice" (28.4%), interpretable both ironically and as an acceptance of the increase in the development costs of triple A securities (but not only) and therefore of the increasingly probable increase in the price of nextgen video games. And you, what do you think about it? Let us know with a comment.