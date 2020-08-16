Will PS5 and Xbox Series X cost $ 600? Digital Foundry fears a high price

Share it:

During their latest insight into the main gaming news of the week, the guys from Digital Foundry discussed the different factors that could lead Sony and Microsoft to launch PS5 and Xbox Series X at a high price.

Going back to the confirmation of the postponement of Halo Infinite to 2021 and the arrival of Xbox Series X in November, the DF collective tried to photograph the situation and agreed to consider a highly probable introductory price close to $ 600 for both PS5 and XSX, with a minimum range of difference between the two platforms.

The Digital Foundry team has in fact reached this very high figure for home consoles, starting from the analysis of Sony and Microsoft's strategies, from the huge sums invested in research and development, fromincrease in the cost of electronic components and by the persistent silence of the two technological giants in providing even minimal indications on the price.

In view of a hypothetical price close to $ 600, according to DF, Sony's choice to launch the PS5 All Digital model; even Microsoft, with the rumble Xbox Series S, could respond to the needs of users and, indirectly, "justify" a high price for Series X. All this, while the community continues to wonder who, between Sony and the Redmond house, will make the first move with the reveal of the price of PS5 and Xbox Series X.