Will PS5 and Xbox Series X cost $ 500? DF analyzes the leaks on the specifications on video

The Digital Foundry collective goes back to the latest leaks on the PS5 and Xbox Series X specifications to understand what the "right price" could be for the Sony and Microsoft nextgen consoles that will arrive on the market in late 2020.

Taking inspiration from the rumors about the hardware specifications of the two home systems and the discussions on the net that accompanied Bloomberg's report on the cost of PS5 and Xbox Series X, the DF team believes that the commercial target of 399 euros / dollars is now unreachable by the two technological giants, if not with an important economic sacrifice (but if we also want of image and design) represented by sale below cost in the first phase of their life cycle. A sacrifice that, in light of the strong competition and the pressure exerted by the respective shareholders and executives, can only be considered as extremely unlikely.

To want to listen to leak on dev kit specificationsin fact, the guys from Digital Foundry agree in looking at PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X like two mass tech products that should be in a price range not less than $ 500, and this regardless of the market fluctuations that will affect the gaming industry and the hi-tech production chain between now and the next few months. And you, you would be willing to spend 500 euros and over to embrace the nextgen? Take a look at the DF video and tell us what you think about it.