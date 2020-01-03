Will Project xCloud be included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox LIVE Gold?

Share it:

2020 will see the release of Project xCloud from Microsoft, service currently in Beta and which will make its official debut in the year just started. But what commercial strategies will the Redmond house adopt for the launch of the platform?

According to Toto's words, Microsoft may decide to convey the new service through one of its own existing subscriptions: "pMicrosoft will probably add xCloud to one of its already active offerings"the analyst says, referring to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and / or Xbox LIVE Gold.

In fact, already during the last episode of Inside Xbox Phil Spencer had revealed the desire to guarantee access to Project xCloud for free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers except correct the shot shortly after, revealing that it has not yet established precise plans in this regard. More details will be disseminated close to the launch, at the moment xCloud is in Beta, participants in the test phase can try games such as Children of Morta, Dead by Daylight, Fishing Sim and Wreckfest.

According to some rumors Project xCloud could be integrated into the Xbox Series X, even in this case, however, there are no confirmations and Phil Spencer has reiterated several times that streaming will not replace traditional gaming experiences, at least for the moment, but difficult to say what will happen in the future.