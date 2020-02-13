Will Princess Anna really take the place of Prince Harry and his most important military title?

Share it:

There is an air of revolution in the British Royal Family and the farewell of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started it all. But who will take their place? THE military titles of Prince Harry, lost in the divorce process with the royal family, they could go to his aunt there princess Anna, according to a new report arriving from London. In particular that of Captain General of the Royal Marines would be the most eligible to be transferred from the son of Prince Charles to the second daughter of the Queen Elizabeth: even if there is still no official confirmation, if it really happened it would be the first time in history that a woman comes to this title and would do the history of the Royal Family because such a thing never happened.

Princess Anna, second daughter of Queen Elizabeth and sister of Prince Charles. michela fiorentino capoferriGetty Images

There military career of Prince Harry it was his pride and ours too: you know the photos of Harry in uniform, right? Here, now that he has lost the titles gained in 10 years of military service, you risk never seeing him again in official clothing. Harry, in a very personal speech and according to some friends close to the Sussex, he said he stayed behind for losing the honors, some inherited from Prince Philip and others obtained on the field and on a mission. But someone, now that he's in Canada with Meghan and little Archie will have to take his place to make a new life: Princess Anna who is the Queen's toughest daughter would seem the right person.

Prince Harry, will your military titles go to Princess Anna?

Princess Anna is considered the most tireless of the royals, thanks to the number of beneficial events in which she participates every year. OILS SCARFFGetty Images

While there Royal Family is preparing to manage a new one divorce (this time true: the one announced as already underway between son of princess Anna Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn) there are also to sort out all the open questions left by the farewell of Harry and Meghan Markle. Who will their charities left in England go to now living in Canada? And the place like that of Captain General of the Royal Marines that Prince Harry had inherited from grandfather Duke of Edinburgh in 2017, can he not remain vacant? This is why they are certain from London, though Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed that the right person to take over is the right one Harry's aunt, Princess Anna: the most tireless of the family, the one who attends at least 500 events every year (almost twice as many as she does Kate Middleton!), who has always said her hairless on the tongue and has kept herself out of scandals screamed at the press and gossip.

A photo of Trooping The Color 2006 with Princess Anna in a military uniform.

There princess Anna you already see her often in uniform at official events such as Trooping The Color, but her military titles are not earned on the field, they are simply acquired thanks to the will of the Queen Elizabeth, who since her birth has transferred her very high honors and military degrees. In addition, she is godmother of at least 65 military associations, a real record. That of Captain General of the Royal Marines would be a real record: never one royal family woman, got this role. And it would be a nice revolution and not a bad recognition for the only daughter of the Queen, who at home is loved because it is indefatigable, a royal truly dedicated to the Crown. And how do you see this take over?

