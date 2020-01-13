Will PlayStation 5 have exclusive totals at launch, unlike Xbox Series X?

Share it:

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, is still making headlines, thanks to which we learned that Xbox Series X will not have exclusives at launch, and that for at least 1-2 years all Microsoft games will be launched simultaneously on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

The home of Redmond, therefore, will remain faithful to his vision that led to the birth of the Xbox Play Anywhere program, at least for the first years of the life cycle of the next console. Sony, on the other hand, how will it behave? There is no official information yet, since Sony executives have not yet expressed themselves, but in the light of the new information on Xbox Series X, a statement by Jason Schreier of Kotaku has come back in recent days: last month claimed that according to his sources, PlayStation 5 will be accompanied by some exclusive games, which therefore will not be available on PS4 nor on other platforms. The reporter, however, did not comment on the nature of these titles, therefore we do not know if it refers only to the products of Sony's PlayStation Worldwide Studios, or if third-party games are also included.

The unanswered questions, as you can see, are still many. If the rumors that are circulating on the net in these hours should prove true, in any case, it is possible that we will know more very soon: it seems that Sony is planning a PlayStation Meeting for the month of February, during which it could present PlayStation 5 !