Will PlayStation 5 have 650/700 GB of free SSD space?

As known, both PlayStation 5 models will be equipped with one 825GB SSD, not all the space indicated, however, will be usable and according to some insiders the storage available will be much lower.

Apparently the new console’s operating system (with its pre-installed system software) it will take up about 175 GB thus going to “gnaw“a lot of disk space, leaving between 650 and 700 GB (sources disagree on this point) available for users to install games, apps and other content.

It is difficult to understand whether these statements are the result of direct experience or information received from other sources, so at the moment we invite you to take what is reported with the necessary precautions pending confirmation or denial. To date Sony never showed the console’s operating system in action and we don’t know what features have been added compared to the OS that equips PS4.

According to a leak from China, PS5 will be released on November 20 at the price of 499 euros for the standard version and 399 for the Digital Edition without the Blu-Ray player. The alleged prices of accessories such as the DualSense controller and the HD Camera, in addition to the vertical stand and headphones, have also been leaked. In this case too we remain awaiting confirmations or denials.