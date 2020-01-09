Will PlayStation 5 be released worldwide, unlike PS4?

Share it:

As you will remember, PlayStation 4 was launched in November 2013 in North America and Europe while Japanese players had to wait until February 2014 to get their hands on the console. Will the same also happen with PlayStation 5?

Jim Ryan he was interviewed by Business Insider Japan and on this occasion the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment commented on those days: "I can tell you that the decision to postpone the Japanese launch of PS4 involved me a lot. We talked about it for a long time and we chose to launch the console in Japan three months later than in western markets. I can't comment on what will happen with the launch of PS5 but I can say that perhaps there were other solutions, we had evaluated them but then we didn't take them into consideration. I don't know if I would make the same choice today, times have changed profoundly."

Words that would suggest the desire to make PlayStation 5 available at the same time as Christmas 2020 in Europe, North America and Japan, without delays of any kind. As reiterated by Ryan himself, however, it is still too early to talk about launch times and strategies, we will know more during the official PS5 presentation event, according to many rumors scheduled between February and April.