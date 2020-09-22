Will Perry White be there too?

While the anti Covid measures on the set of Superman & Lois go on, we point out some details on some characters that should make their appearance in the episodes of the series produced by The CW.

The insider site first broke the news “The Illuminerdi“, which revealed how the studio is currently busy looking for new actors to play two characters already seen in the pages of DC comics and an unpublished one. The first, whose code name is Leslie, is a woman in her thirties, who is described like this: “The right arm of the most influential person in the world“, this led fans to identify her with Mercy Graves. Furthermore, among the duties of Lois Lane in the Smallville Gazzette we will also find that of mentoring Chrissy, an unreleased character of twenty years, of Pakistani origins and who according to what The CW says: “Chrissy may seem very clumsy at first glance, but she is a very ambitious person whose dreams seem to come true after meeting her idol.“.

Finally we find the casting for Sam Foswell, code name for a character in his forties and editor for The Daily Planet “brusque and short-tempered at first glance, but who is a very sensitive person deep down“, which fans immediately understood that it is Perry White. Finally, in recent days the first photos taken on the set of Superman & Lois were shared.