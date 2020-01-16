Entertainment

Will Patrick Stewart return as Charles Xavier at the MCU?

January 16, 2020
Lisa Durant
Whether you're a fan of X-Men or not, it's clear that you know who Charles Xavier is: one of the most intelligent (and powerful) characters in the Marvel Universe. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the professor is a telepath, one of the most powerful in the world, and has accompanied us since the 1960s in countless stories. But when it became more popular it was thanks to the films directed by Bryan Singer, and with the face of Sir Patrick Stewart.

Today, if you hear the name of Charles Xavier, you immediately visualize the image of Stewart in a wheelchair. In fact, you can do the test on Google, because the first image that will come out will be from the British actor. Since Disney bought Fox, much has been speculated about the return of the mutants to Marvel and how they will be introduced into the MCU. And there have been many rumors of the return of several actors from the first films, including Patrick Stewart, who has talked about it recently since he is promoting his new series 'Picard'.

"I met Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had very long conversations. There were movements, there were suggestions … and they all included Charles Xavier. But here's the problem: if we hadn't done 'Logan', then I'd say that yes, I would be prepared to get back in that wheelchair once more and be Charles Xavier. But 'Logan' changed all that "

He could well be teasing us (hehe) and planning a surprise cameo with Kevin Feige. That they have met and talked about the character shows that Feige does not want to leave behind the legacy of the previous films and, even, make a good tribute. But by Stewart's words, it is quite unlikely and perhaps his statements must be taken to the letter: he will not interpret Charles Xavier again.

