will not return on April 19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The crime miniseries' Fargo, 'based on the Coen brothers' movie, was set to return with its fourth season next year. April 19th. Unfortunately, the current situation has caused the team to be unable to finish roll all episodes, prompting FX to decide to postpone the premiere to a date sine die.

When could it arrive? Everything points to 2021, as 'Fargo' always rolls in the winter of Calgary, in Canada, to take advantage of the iconic landscapes snowy from the Coen film, and that is something that, from now on, may be more difficult to find, so perhaps you bet on waiting for the following winter to resume that unfinished shoot. Be that as it may, meanwhile you can watch the first three seasons of the series on both HBO Spain and Movistar +.

About the fourth season

Noah Hawley has decided to tell in this new season the history of immigration in America and the things we do for money. For this, it will feature in the leading role the famous comedian, in addition to actor and producer, Chris Rock.

About the plot, we know that in this fourth season it has focused on the historical moment in which there are two great migratory movements in the United States: Europeans from countries such as Italy, and African Americans who arrived in the same places after leaving the south fleeing of the Jim Crow laws. Rock, multifaceted where there are, since he is a humorist, actor, director and producer, will play the patriarch of one of these African-American families seeking to make their place in the world.