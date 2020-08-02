Will No Time To Die be the last film in which 007 will drive an Aston Martin?

Share it:

For the final chapter with Daniel Craig the partnership between James Bond and the well-known car manufacturer will come back stronger than ever, proposing 007 to drive 4 Aston Martin, but in the future things could change significantly …

It would be a shame because, together with the inevitable Martini (shaken, not mixed) and the various gadgets, the extra luxury cars that appear in the various films have contributed substantially to define the character. The problem is that the auto company is going through a particularly problematic period due to the pandemic, and the latest financial report reads of a loss of nearly $ 300 million compared to the first half of 2019.

The top management made it known that in the near future the Aston Martin brand will necessarily have to go through a transition phase in view of a repositioning in the international market. Yahoo reports that the production company plans to focus more on the 4×4, with a view to attracting even a more female audience.

If the brand were to resize it is possible that the new Bond then decides to change its style and look elsewhere, but it's obviously too early to say. For the moment we can enjoy the shiny Aston Martin Valhalla that Daniel Craig will use to say goodbye to the character.